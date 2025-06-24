Rockport road closures: TxDOT repaving State Highway 35 through Saturday

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Drivers in Rockport should prepare for road closures this week as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) begins repaving work on State Highway 35.

The construction will impact the stretch from Broadway Street to the Copano Bay Bridge.

Work crews will be active from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily through Saturday.

Message boards have been posted from Holiday Beach to south of the Broadway Street intersection to alert drivers about the upcoming construction.

Officials expect the project to be completed in approximately two weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

