Rockport man celebrates 90th birthday at Whataburger after visiting more than 730 locations

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Karl Hoepfner has been a Whataburger fan for more than six decades, and his favorite restaurant made sure his milestone birthday was one to remember.

Karl Hoepfner turned 90 surrounded by family and friends Monday morning — not at a banquet hall or a backyard party, but at his local Whataburger in Rockport.

It is exactly where you would expect to find him.

WHATABURGER SUPERFAN CELEBRATES 90TH BDAY

Hoepfner first started visiting Whataburger in 1963, and over the decades, his love for the restaurant grew into something much bigger. He and his late wife Carol traveled together, visiting more than 730 Whataburger locations across the country. That dedication earned him the title of Whataburger's Biggest Fan in 2010, along with a page dedicated to him and Carol in the Whataburger story book.

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"Well, I just ate there all the time, and I love their food, and I love their service, and smiles. They're all a friendly bunch, and as you can see around you, you know. They're great people," Hoepfner said.

After visiting hundreds of locations, Hoepfner still has a favorite style of restaurant.

"I like the double-decker one they got in Corpus. That's neat. But I like the old A-frame, you know. That was really the trademark. It made you stop and wonder, you know. And what Whataburger was all about," Hoepfner said.

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And when it comes to his order, there is no debate.

"Just a hamburger. Not a hamburger... A Whataburger," Hoepfner said.

For his 90th birthday, Whataburger decorated the restaurant and brought together the people who love him most. Hoepfner already has his sights set on the next milestone.

"I just look forward to making 100, you know?" Hoepfner said.

He is also already wondering what the celebration will look like when he gets there.

"Yeah, I was. I said, if they decorated like this for 90, what are they going to do on 100?" Hoepfner said.

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