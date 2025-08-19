ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Independent School District is starting this school year mourning the loss of Aneita Ortiz-Cedeño.

Rockport-Fulton school district mourns loss of beloved community coordinator

For the past 16 years, Ortiz-Cedeño worked tirelessly as the Community in Schools coordinator at Rockport-Fulton Middle School, creating a special environment for everyone who entered her classroom.

"Someplace where everyone felt safe. Not only students but also staff," said Jerry Howell, principal at Rockport-Fulton Middle School.

Ortiz-Cedeño, 54, passed away in her sleep next to her dachshund named Sky. At her burial service, attendees honored her memory by wearing white clothing, including her loyal dog.

"I'm sad but I'm happy because she's dancing in the sky," friend, Theresa Amaya said.

Her daughter, Keyanna Ortiz-Cedeño, remembered her mother's attention to detail and care for all living things.

"Whether it was like dogs or humans or like her garden or the little homers in her backyard she just really paid attention to like the small things," Keyanna said.

Family members gathered Monday to celebrate Ortiz-Cadeno's life and the profound impact she had on the community. They recalled her playful nature and robust sense of humor.

J-Von Ortiz-Cedeño, reflected on the values his mother instilled in him and his siblings.

"My mom put public service at the front of how she raised us and so I've never really thought too much about doing anything that wasn't directly like mission serving," J-Von said.

Throughout her career, Ortiz-Cadeno dedicated herself to helping those most vulnerable.

"Our mom spent a lot of time working with children who had been sexually abused and exploited, survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence and sexual abuse," Keyanna explained.

As a case manager for Community in Schools, Ortiz-Cadeno helped hundreds of students in Portland and Rockport, providing food, clothing and school supplies to those in need.

"I think that there's going to be an Aneita-shaped hole in the community for some time now. We started a memorial fund to help continue some of the work that she does. It's a Miss Aneita Memorial fund with the Rockport Education Foundation, and that's to help continue her work," Kiearra Ortiz-Cedeño said.

Those wishing to volunteer or donate to the memorial fund can find more information, here.