ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Fifteen couples gathered in Rockport to renew their vows in a ceremony rooted in an ancient Irish tradition called hand-fasting.

Noel Stephenson organized the Saturday night celebration. She and her husband used the occasion to mark their 10-year anniversary.

Rockport couples renew vows in Celtic hand-fasting ceremony celebrating lasting love

"It's a story about love, commitment, recommitment, renewal, starting over. It just turned into a love story that started with us and doesn't stop because the community is doing it as well," Stephenson said.

The tradition centers around an ancient Irish ritual called hand-fasting.

"It's a cord that's about two and a half feet long and you drape it over your wrist and it's called hand fasting. You pull together, the two of you, form a knot, and then you never remove that knot and it stays in your home," Stephenson said.

Jada Strayer

Aransas County Judge Ray Garza officiated the ceremony, making each renewal official.

"I'm just honored that I'm part of this event. I'm honored that Noel had asked me to renew vows of 15 people, it's just great," Garza said.

For couples like Laura Gear, married 40 years, the secret to lasting love is simple.

"Have fun. Just have fun. Every day is an adventure and keep it that way and just marry your best friend," Gear said.

Jada Strayer

As the ceremony began, each couple created their own Celtic knot while celebrating with their Rockport community.

Melissa Mastrodomenico, also renewing her vows, reflected on the timing of the event.

"Yesterday was my 6th year anniversary, so being able to do this is wonderful," Mastrodomenico said.

After renewing their vows and tying the knot, the couples celebrated another chapter of love together.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!