Rockport brothers face felony charges in separate cases involving a student

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas —

Two Rockport brothers were arrested August 20 on separate felony charges, both involving the same student according to documents.

Rockport brothers face felony charges involving a student

Joshua Nguyen, a former Rockport-Fulton High School teacher, was arrested after an Aransas County grand jury returned a four-count indictment against him. Court documents show the four counts are sexual intercourse and contact between educator and student, all second-degree felonies. Nguyen was released the same day.

This is not Joshua's first arrest in the case. He was previously arrested in December on charges including sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator and student.

His brother, Brandon Nguyen, was also arrested August 20 and is charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography. According to a Rockport police report obtained by Texas Scorecard, investigators say Brandon communicated with the same student in a sexual manner and requested sexual images. Police say their investigation found evidence that he received and possessed those images while the student was under 18.

The police report also references the ongoing investigation involving Joshua. Brandon's charge is separate from the four counts Joshua is facing.

The two arrests come as a civil lawsuit continues to move through the courts. That lawsuit names Joshua, Brandon, and their brother Brennen Nguyen, Rockport-Fulton ISD, the high school's principal, and Texas Coastal Academy.

Rockport police declined to comment on the case, citing its sensitive nature.

A hearing in the civil case is set for September 16. The criminal cases against Joshua and Brandon Nguyen are both still pending, and the allegations against them have not been proven in court.

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