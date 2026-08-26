Humane Society of Aransas County celebrates National Dog Day with over 60 animals waiting for forever homes

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas —

For the staff at the Humane Society of Aransas County, every day feels like National Dog Day.

Aransas County shelter marks National Dog Day with 60+ animals

The shelter currently has more than 60 animals in its care, ranging from Chihuahuas to Great Pyrenees. Autumn Vasey, who works at the shelter, said the team arrives early and stays late to look after every one of them.

"This morning somebody said it's National Dog Day. And that's the first thing that popped in my head was every day is National Dog Day for us.... You know, we get here early in the morning and we stay late taking care of all these sweethearts," Vasey said.

Keeping that many animals healthy and happy takes a large team. The shelter currently relies on 45 active volunteers to help with daily operations.

"We currently have 45 active volunteers... We couldn't do what we do without volunteers, definitely," Vasey said.

Vasey said supporting the shelter does not have to mean adopting a pet or signing up to volunteer. Monetary donations and everyday household items can go a long way.

"Gosh, supporting us comes in all different forms, not just volunteering. We're talking about monetary donations, just little things like used towels, blankets, sheets, toys. You know, enrichment's a big thing. We have a wish list on Amazon and also through our website. You can go and see little things that we need," Vasey said.

Raegan Garvin

Beyond caring for animals, Vasey said education is a central part of the shelter's mission — including spreading awareness about heartworm disease, vaccinations, proper diet, enrichment, and exercise.

"The good thing about being here is education and teaching people how to take care of dogs. National Dog Day is a really good day to focus on that, about heartworm disease, vaccinations, proper diet and care, enrichment, exercise, all of those things. And it's a blessing to be able to talk to people, educate people, and then them carry on our mission, which is spay-neuter and equal treatment for all God's creatures," Vasey said.

If you find a stray animal, Vasey said the first step is to contact your local animal care services. For pet owners, she recommends making sure animals are microchipped or wearing an ID tag and collar.

"If you find a stray, the first thing is to reach out to your local animal care services. They're a great resource. And we work side by side with ours here.... If you're missing an animal or you found one, call them first and they'll guide you through the process. Always make sure your animal is microchipped or they have a tag or a collar if they get out. Microchipping is the best way to get your animals back," Vasey said.

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