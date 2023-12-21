Human remains found in Rockport believed to be Jesse Goodman, a loved community member

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we previously reported on Wednesday, the human remains found here near the Aransas Pathway is believed to be Jesse Goodman. Close friends and acquaintances react to this development.

"Obviously I think it's premature because we don't know for sure,” friend Clara Saunders said.

Saunders and her friends Cheryl and Larry Duran knew Goodman from Fulton Community Church. They've been worried since he disappeared more than two years ago.

"People often ask if we've heard anything on Jesse. Is there any word,” Duran said.

They felt a mix of emotions when they heard Goodman's body may have been found.

"It’s hard. We've been crying all day,” Saunders said. “I find it reassuring to know he's been found."

With that on their minds, they remember Goodman as a teacher, a leader, and a loving father.

"Like all of us, we all have a past, and we have our struggles and Jesse was right there with us and I just want to make sure that people know who he is,” Saunders said.

Toby Loveless knew him very well. They were friends for 7 years.

"His last name was Goodman and that really speaks loud for his personality,” Loveless said.

Loveless says his friend was a true member of the Rockport community.

As a business owner, churchgoer and a parent, Goodman touched several people's lives and he will be missed.

"He showed me a lot of things like work ethic and how to provide for family. He never met my family and that's sad but at the end day he showed me a little bit of how to be a father,” Loveless said.

The Aransas County Sheriff's Department has handed the case over to the Texas Rangers. They will continue with this investigation. Only then, will friends and family get answers.