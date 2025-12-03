‘Huge Step Forward’: Offices begin moving into new Aransas County Courthouse

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — After numerous delays and setbacks, the new Aransas County Courthouse is nearly complete. Despite a few finishing touches still needed, the doors are open for business as county offices make the move into the building.

The original courthouse was one of many structures destroyed during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Groundbreaking on the new building was held in 2022, with an original completion date set for September 2023.

As previously reported by KRIS 6 News, the project faced several complications. Responsibility for the delays was attributed to multiple parties, including the architects and Teal Construction, the company overseeing the project.

“Hopefully people remember the end product and not the journey we got to get here,” County Judge Ray Garza told KRIS 6 News from his new office inside the courthouse.

Garza, along with several other offices, began the process of moving into the new facility on Monday. The public can also enter the courthouse for business starting Monday. “Moving in is a huge step forward,” Garza said.

Adam Beam The current locations for the offices of Aransas County as of Wednesday, December 3.

While some offices are settling in, others will need more time. According to Garza, the County and District Clerk offices will remain at their current location at 2718 Hwy. 35 N. until work is completed on the fire suppression systems. Additional work is also needed in certain courtrooms, but Garza said County Commissioners should begin holding court after the start of the new year.

“We’ve still got some issues to work through, and we’re working through them,” Garza said. “Hopefully it’s going to be a one-stop shop. If you have a ticket, one-stop shop—go to the windows and pay for them.”

While regular business can occur this week, Garza encourages residents to give all offices “grace” as staff finish unpacking. He said operations should run “like normal” by Monday morning.

