Fulton Volunteer Fire Department sponsors 47th annual Fulton OysterFest

The annual OysterFest was in full wing Saturday, March 7th with oysters, fun, and community spirit.

The OysterFest is sponsored by the Fulton Volunteer FIre Department capturing the essence of the community and delectable treasurers.

OysterFest is the ultimate salute to oyster found int he Gulf water. THe annual extravaganza started with a parade Saturday, a vendor tent, food and music.

James Hermes is a winter Texan who loves all kinds of oysters at the event.

“It’s a great event. Lots of people, nice crafts tent to go through and good drinks and oysters - raw oysters," Hermes said.

Saturday's events continue until midnight with Payton Howie.

Sunday events grounds and carnival open at 10 a.m. Music starts from 10 a.m with Lost But Found and ends with Leroy Burks and VooDoo Whiskey Band taking the stage at 2 p.m. till 5 p.m.

