Fire crews working to stop wildfire from spreading in Rockport

Fire crews are working to stop a wildfire from spreading to nearby homes and structures near in Rockport.

It broke out Monday around noon near State Highway 188 and Mundine Road. Residents who lived north and west of the fire were evacuated earlier today.

They have been allowed to return home.

Fifteen local agencies are still in the area.

According to Gillian Cox with the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department, the fire was 50-percent contained as of 5 p.m and crews are working to put out several hot spots.

They hope to have the fire 95-percent contained by sometime this evening.

So far, the fire has damaged two fire trucks, but crews have stopped the fire before reaching seven nearby structures.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

