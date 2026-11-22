Avian flu has been confirmed in Aransas County after dead birds in the area tested positive.

County officials are warning residents that if they see a bird that is dead or acting erratically, they should not touch it. Officials are especially asking people to stay away from brown pelicans.

The USDA says the H5N1 bird flu virus usually affects poultry, such as chickens and turkeys, but can also infect dozens of species of wild birds.

People rarely get bird flu, but infection can happen through direct, unprotected contact with infected birds or contaminated surfaces.

If you find a sick or dead bird in Aransas County, call dispatch at 361-729-1111. Animal Care Services will be contacted to safely handle it.

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