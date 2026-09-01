Aransas County approves nearly $2 million contract for street and drainage improvements in Fulton

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas —

Aransas County has approved a construction contract worth nearly $2 million to improve six streets in Fulton, with work covering both road surfaces and drainage infrastructure.

The project is funded through a GLO CDBG mitigation grant and covers Palmetto, Broadway, Cactus, Chaparral, Mesquite, and Myrtle streets.

The work goes beyond simply laying new asphalt. Contract documents show crews will also mill existing pavement and stabilize the road base. Drainage improvements are a major component of the project, with plans including new and replaced concrete pipes, drainage swales, ditch improvements, and grate inlets. Money is also set aside for driveway and sidewalk repairs in areas affected by the construction.

The contract was awarded to Tex-Mix Paving. Hanson Professional Services is serving as the county's engineer on the project.

For residents along these streets, the work could mean new pavement as well as changes to the drainage systems that help move water away from their homes and roadways. The project is part of a larger effort to address flooding and drainage issues in the area.

Contract documents require the contractor to submit a construction schedule within 10 days of receiving the notice to proceed. The exact timing of construction will depend on when that notice is issued and the contractor's schedule.

The next step is issuing the notice to proceed and receiving the construction schedule from Tex-Mix Paving.

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