'A NEW CHAPTER': Aransas County celebrates new courthouse

After years of delays and rebuilding following Hurricane Harvey, Aransas County leaders and residents gathered Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the county’s new courthouse.

The original Aransas County Courthouse was among the buildings destroyed when Hurricane Harvey struck the Coastal Bend in 2017. Groundbreaking for the new courthouse took place in 2022, with an initial completion date set for September 2023. The project later faced delays tied to multiple parties, including architects and the construction firm overseeing the work.

County Judge Ray Garza said the opening marks a major milestone for the community.

“It’s a relief,” Garza told KRIS 6 News. “There’s been a lot of pressure, and today some of that pressure has been alleviated. I’m happy for the community and happy to finally open these doors to the public.”

Garza said the courthouse represents more than a government building, calling it a symbol of stability and resilience nearly eight years after the storm.

“This is the future of Aransas County,” Garza told KRIS 6 News. “We can start trying to leave Harvey behind us. This is the start of a new chapter.”

County offices began moving into the new courthouse earlier this week, and the building officially opened to the public for business on Monday.

Pam Stranahan, a longtime Rockport resident and member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, said the courthouse is a key part of revitalizing downtown Rockport. She also helped assemble a new time capsule now housed inside the building.

“We’ve lived through the hurricane and the loss of the former courthouse,” Stranahan said. “This is a big rejuvenation. We sometimes call it our anchor project.”

Several speakers highlighted the role of state and local partnerships in the recovery effort. Steve Mataro, executive operations officer for GrantWorks, said the courthouse reflects years of coordination between Aransas County and the Texas General Land Office.

“This is a game changer for the community,” Mataro said. “It doesn’t happen without everyone working together.”

County Commissioner Pat Roussseau said the opening brought a sense of healing after years of rebuilding.

“It’s been about eight and a half years since Harvey, and we really needed this,” she said. “It feels like the county is finally being put back together.”

County Surveyor Jerry Brundrett echoed that sentiment, calling the new courthouse a symbol of the county’s resilience.

“This is not the commissioners’ courthouse,” Brundrett said. “This is the citizens’ courthouse.”

Garza said his office is open to the public and that residents interested in seeing the building are welcome to request tours.

