Hospital District board to be briefed on potential agreement with Christus Spohn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special meeting is set for Friday to consider Christus Spohn's contract with the Nueces County Hospital District.

The district's board of managers will also be briefed on efforts to keep Spohn's Emergency Residency Program intact.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported Spohn announced its decision to close the program, effective 2026.

Spohn has said the program will be phased out by June of 2026, however, residents, physicians, and their families said the effects will be seen long before then. They said that impacts to the program will be seen when the next class graduates next summer and other impacts will be seen within weeks.

Emergency room staff and community leaders have said this program will end much sooner and drastically impact community health care.

The hospital district has said it is willing to pay to keep that program intact.

How much it is willing to pay to subsidize the program is unclear.

KRIS 6 News will be at Friday's meeting and provide updates on any proposed solution.

