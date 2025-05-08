Watch Now
CCPD arrests suspect after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash near La Palmera Mall

Adam Beam
The vehicle stolen and damaged by 30-40 year old suspect after a chase with CCPD near the La Palmera Mall.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police arrested a man following a vehicle pursuit that began with a reported auto theft and ended with a crash near SPID and Staples Street late Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers initially responded to a stolen vehicle report in the area of Ayers Street and Roosevelt Avenue, said CCPD Lt. Paul Janko. Police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled, leading to a pursuit that concluded at the SPID and Staples intersection.

The suspect, described only as a 30- to 40-year-old male, was taken into custody without further incident. The stolen vehicle was recovered but sustained significant damage, Janko said.

Charges include unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest, police confirmed. The vehicle’s owners were notified of the recovery but expressed frustration over the damage.

Janko reminded residents to lock vehicles, remove valuables (including legally stored firearms), and stay aware of their surroundings to prevent thefts.

