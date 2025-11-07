Hit-and-run on Corpus Christi's Westside leaves one man dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is dead after a fatal accident on Corpus Christi's Westside.

According to CCPD, officers responded to a call at the 1600 block of North Lexington Boulevard on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a young man who was hurt. EMS was already on the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officials found out that two vehicles were racing north on Lexington, turned around southbound, and hit the victim. The drivers, identified as 19-year-old Ricardo Licea and 18-year-old Jesus Rodriguez were arrested and charged with Racing Causing Death. That's a second-degree felony.

