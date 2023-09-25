Hearing delayed for civil suit arising from claims at Nueces County ME's Office

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A hearing to determine if a lawsuit against Nueces County will move forward has been delayed to next year.

That civil suit, filed on behalf of just over a dozen families, alleges the county was negligent in hiring at the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

As 6 Investigates has previously reported, former Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker and former Deputy Medical Examiner Sandra Lyden were arrested last year following an investigation that revealed Lyden was not licensed to practice medicine in Texas.

Monday, plaintiffs asked the hearing be delayed because they said the county has not responded to requests for discovery and they cannot effectively argue the pending plea to jurisdiction without it.

That discovery includes autopsy reports, an opportunity to inspect the Medical Examiner's Office, and depositions of Shaker, Lyden, former Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, and two of the office's administrative personnel.

The suit originally named Shaker and Lyden as defendants, but an amended filing by plaintiffs this month did not name either former employee, effectively removing them from the lawsuit.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.