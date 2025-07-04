GHOST BRIDGE: How you can help the new Harbor Bridge appear on maps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Harbor Bridge is starting to appear on some maps. On Thursday, some neighbors noticed that the structure now appears on Google Maps. Apple Maps still shows an image from before the bridge was completed.

Google

Apple Maps shows partial completion of the new Harbor Bridge

Where there's a bridge, there's a route

Even as the structure begins to appear on maps, many popular map apps don't yet have the updated route data for the new Harbor Bridge. Like Google Maps, our KRIS 6 Traffic maps are also still adjusting to the new route.

As of July 3, 2025 the new brdige isn't on the map.

The current traffic patterns around the new bridge are temporary and soon the northbound lanes of US HWY 181 will be shifted to the new bridge. This could make some route guidance applications less useful when commuting between North Beach and Downtown. This will take some time, but exactly how much time will depend on the map provider.

You can do something about it

Want to see more accurate route data in your favorite map app? Here's how you can help! Both Google and Apple have instructions on how to let them know about the new routes, like the new Harbor Bridge.

Here are instructions to add or fix a road in Google Maps, to make a report in Apple Maps.

