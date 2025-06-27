NEW HARBOR BRIDGE ROUTES: A new Harbor Bridge means new traffic patterns

With part of the new Harbor Bridge opening up on Saturday, you can expect some changes to your traffic route.

After nearly nine years of work, the Texas Department of Transportation and Flatiron Dragados plan to open the southbound lanes of the new Harbor Bridge on Saturday afternoon, just hours after a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Saturday morning.

Before you hit the road, we've broken down the changes in the bridge's traffic routes.

DRIVING FROM PORTLAND TO THE BAYFRONT- you will exit off the bridge and get onto Interstate-37 northbound. Take the Nueces Bay Boulevard exit and loop back to southbound I-37. Then, it's a straight drive to Downtown and the Bay Area. (This is a temporary route that will change later this summer.)

DRIVING FROM PORTLAND TO N. STAPLES, LEOPARD, AND UPTOWN AREA - As you're coming off the bridge, turn right to get on the clover leaf. Loop back to the southbount I-37 frontage road. That will take you to Staples, Leopard Street and Uptown CC

DRIVING FROM PORTLAND TO DOWNTOWN - As you come off the bridge, stay on US 181 until you pass I-37, follow the cloverleaf flyover to the right. It will loop you back to I-37 south and then to the Downtown area.



DRIVING FROM PORTLAND TO CALALLEN - As you come off the bridge, take I-37 north



DRIVING FROM THE BAYFRONT TO WESTSIDE/SOUTHSIDE - Take Interstate-37 North and take the clover leaf flyover onto the Crosstown Expressway.



COMING FROM CALALLEN TO THE BAYFRONT- It's a straight shot from Interstate-37

Just a reminder, the northbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge are scheduled to open in early July. If you're heading to Portland or North Beach, you still have to use the old Harbor Bridge until further notice.

