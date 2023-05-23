G-P Superintendent signs 5-year deal with district

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Superintendent of Gregory-Portland ISD, Dr. Michelle Cavazos, has signed a five-year contract with the district afternegotiations broke down between Cavazos and the Arlington ISD School Board, according to a press release from G-PISD.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision to make,” Cavazos said. “As I have previously stated, I was not looking for the opportunity when called to interview with Arlington ISD – yet the chance to positively impact more than 55,000 students is one worth considering for any educational leader. Furthermore, I am grateful that they expressed confidence in my abilities and extended an incredibly generous offer that I have thoughtfully and carefully considered. In the end, I made the decision to accept a five-year commitment from G-PISD.”

“Dr. Cavazos is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of leader,” said Board President Tim Flinn. “We know that, and apparently other districts recognize it as well. What she has made possible here in G-PISD in the last three years is the concrete evidence of phenomenal progress toward our board’s priorities and goals, all of which are student-centered, community-minded, and visionary. With the millions of dollars invested in our students and staff, not to mention our construction projects as we have become a rapidly-growing community, it made complete sense for us to also invest in the leader who has made so much of it possible. In fact, it’s the very least we could do.”

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.