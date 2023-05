PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland ISD superintendent Michelle Cavazos was named the Lone Finalist for the superintendent job for the Arlington ISD at a district board meeting on Thursday night.

Cavazos has been with the Gregory-Portland ISD since July 2020.

Arlington ISD serves over 55,000 students and it is ranked the 13 largest district in Texas.

There is a 21-day waiting period before the Arlington school board can offer Cavazos a contract.