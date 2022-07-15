CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner Adel Shaker plead the fifth against self-incrimination in response to two subpoenas issued by attorneys representing people charged with capital murder in the killing of Breanna Wood.

Attorneys for Joseph Tejeda, charged with Wood's capital murder, filed a motion to void the autopsy conducted by Shaker.

Sandra Vasquez, who is charged with capital murder, murder, and engaging in organized criminal activity alleges prosecutorial misconduct by the Nueces County District Attorney's Office, according to the motion to dismiss filed last month.

In Klein's motion to dismiss, he references an exclusive interview Fallon Wood, Breanna Wood's mother, gave KRIS 6 News, in which she alleged Nueces County DA First Assistant Angelica Hernandez gave her access to case files.

Both motions to dismiss on the capital murder charges will be heard Wednesday.

The DA's office responded to the subpoena it received for documents related to Shaker by filing a motion to quash, saying it did not have a portion of the records requested. As for the remaining records, it claimed those records should not be released because its investigation into Shaker was ongoing.

However, during the motion hearing Friday, Assistant Attorney General James Haugh said his office would be requesting those documents and would be turning them over to the defense. Saying he believed those materials to be exculpatory.

Visiting Judge Manuel J. Banales ordered First Assistant DA Angelica Hernandez to immediately make a copy of her file for each defense attorney.

Banales also heard arguments that the Attorney General did not have the authority to prosecute the cases relating to Wood.

Following arguments, he ruled that the procedure used to appoint the AG was proper and would remain on the case.

Judge Manuel Banales has set the Joseph Tejeda capital murder trial for January 17, 2023 followed by the capital murder trial of Sandra Vasquez on March 13, 2023. A motion to reduce his bail was denied.

This is a developing story, follow KRIS 6 News for updates.

