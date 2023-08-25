ERCOT issues Weather Watch alert through August 27

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ERCOT has extended its Weather Watch alert through August 27 for the state of Texas.

The continued higher temperatures forecasted for the next several days can cause a high electrical demand with the potential for lower reserves.

However, grid conditions are expected to be normal and there will be enough energy to meet electrical demands, so there is no expectation of an energy emergency at this time.

ERCOT has 4 levels of grid conditions.

Normal grid conditions

No action needed

Weather Watch

Monitor ERCOT grid conditions

Voluntary Conservation Notice

ERCOT requests Texans to voluntarily conserve power during specific conservation period

Energy Emergency (EEA)

EEA Level 1 - Low reserves

EEA Level 2 - Lower reserves

EEA Level 3 - Extremely low energy reserves. Controlled outages possible.

