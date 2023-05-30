Court documents: Former London ISD teacher arrested for violating probation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The former London Independent School District teacher who admitted to having an improper relationship with a student was rearrested on May 26.

Court documents show Amber Prince allegedly violated her probation and she was rearrested on May 26.

Prince took a plea deal in the case in February 2022.

The terms required Prince to surrender her educator certificates and licenses, stay away from the victim, serve 120 hours of community service, pay a $1,500 fine and serve a total of 60 days in jail — 12 days every year for five years, serving that time on or around Feb. 24, each year.

According to the violation report, Prince failed to report to the Community Supervision Corrections Department on Feb. 7, she’s also accused of being disrespectful to her probation officer, hasn’t paid court costs, hasn’t paid her fine, failed to abide by a curfew, hasn’t enrolled in and completed felony victim impact panel, failed to enroll in community service restitution and failed to comply with internet monitoring guidelines.

As part of the plea deal, Prince was also given five years deferred adjudication, which means as long as the conditions of the probation are met, the conviction will be removed from her record.

The case came to light in March 2021, and Prince was charged after London ISD police brought in the Nueces County Sheriff's Office to investigate allegations of impropriety between a teacher and a student.

When sheriff's office investigators contacted Prince at her home March 29 to talk about the accusation, the arrest report connected with the case states she admitted having had the improper relationship.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.