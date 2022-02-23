Ex-London teacher charged with having an improper relationship with a student takes plea deal

Former London Independent School District High School teacher Amber Prince reached a plea deal after being charged with having an improper relationship with a student.

The plea was entered Tuesday, and according to court documents, under the terms Prince will be required to surrender her educator certificates and licenses, stay away from the victim, serve 120 hours of community service, pay a $1,500 fine and serve a total of 60 days in jail — 12 days every year for 5 years.

She will serve her time on or around Feb. 24 each year.

Prince, who turns 42 in April, was facing a second-degree felony, for which she could have faced between 2 and 20 years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000, sheriff J.C. Hooper said last year.

The case came to light in March 2021, and Prince was charged after London ISD police brought in the Nueces County Sheriff's Office to investigate allegations of impropriety between a teacher and a student.

In a written statement last year, London Independent School District Superintendent Judi Whitis said she was notified of a potentially inappropriate relationship between a staff member and student on March 18, 2021.

The employee, identified as Prince, was immediately placed on administrative leave and resigned, according to the statement.