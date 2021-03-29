Former local teacher arrested for alleged improper relationship with student

LONDON, Texas — Local law enforcement has confirmed to KRIS 6 News that a former local teacher was arrested for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.

Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper confirmed to KRIS 6 News that former London High School educator, Amber Prince was arrested Monday following an interview with detectives in the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D.).

According to Hooper, the C.I.D. conducted an investigation after an initial investigation by the police department at the London Independent School District determined the allegations to be criminal.

Prince, 41, has been charged to have had an improper relationship between educator and student, the charge is a second-degree felony. This action could be punishable with 2 to 20 years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000, Hooper said.

A bond has not been set, Hooper said.

According to a written statement provided by London Independent School District Superintendent Judi Whitis, she was notified of a potentially inappropriate relationship between a staff member and student on March 18, 2021.

The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave and resigned, according to the statement.

"The safety and well-being of our students at London ISD are among our highest priorities," Whitis said via a written statement. "London ISD never takes our responsibility lightly to the students placed into our care. We are saddened and disappointed by the alleged behavior of this former employee. District leadership will continue to work in full cooperation with all involved agencies."

Whitis added that the conduct has been reported to the State Board for Educator Certification and to the Texas Child Protective Services.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KRIS 6 News for updates.

