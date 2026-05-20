Corpus Christi woman sentenced for sharing child abuse material

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman has been sentenced to federal prison after exchanging child sexual abuse material over the internet.

Melissa Sillers, 46, pleaded guilty Jan. 28. U.S. District Judge David Morales sentenced Sillers to 156 months in federal prison.

At the sentencing hearing, the court heard additional information regarding multiple online conversations Sillers had with different people during which she exchanged child sexual abuse material. In handing down the prison term, the court noted the increased harm that comes from those actively distributing this kind of material and the perpetual revictimization that occurs from it.

Sillers will serve 15 years on supervised release following the completion of her prison term. During that time, she will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict her access to children and the internet. She will also be required to register as a sex offender. Restitution will be determined at a later date.

The investigation into Sillers began Oct. 4, 2022, when authorities discovered child sexual abuse material had been uploaded onto the internet. Law enforcement identified Sillers as the source of the content.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Sillers's residence and seized her cell phone. A forensic examination revealed conversations between Sillers and various others during which they discussed sexual fantasies involving children and exchanged child sexual abuse material. The examination showed Sillers had distributed the material a month before her arrest.

Sillers remains in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with assistance from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Overman prosecuted the case as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section lead Project Safe Childhood, which marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims. Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced the sentence.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!