Corpus Christi residents still without water get much needed relief

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some people in Corpus Christi got some relief on Wednesday after being without water for weeks.

As KRIS 6 News first reported, residents at the Rasmussen Properties on Omaha Dr. have been without water for three weeks now following the big freeze.

Management told KRIS 6 News the delay was due to the lack of parts needed to make the repairs.

That's why KRIS 6 decided to step in and help.

Our staff reached out to the American Red Cross to see if they could help residents. On Wednesday, they showed up to deliver cases of water to those in need.

"I got a shower for the first time in two weeks," one resident said. "And I thank god Red Cross came out here and gave us water because we all could have gotten sick."

We're told residents should have their water restored by Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRIS 6 News for the very latest.