Corpus Christi City Council hires new auditor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council hired a new city auditor Tuesday.

George Holland, a graduate of Texas A&M University - College Station, was one of 18 applicants to apply for the position.

He has several certifications, including that of a certified internal auditor.

Holland replaces interim city auditor Kimberly Houston, who was promoted by the council in 2018.

At the time of her promotion, she was directed to become certified as a Certified Internal Auditor within one year of the date, but didn't. As 6 Investigates has reported, despite repeated extensions Houston was unable to complete this certification within the final deadline granted.

The auditor position is one of the few positions the City Council is responsible for hiring. They did so Tuesday, unanimously, without discussion, following the executive session.

City auditors assist the council in "ensuring that our local government is accountable, transparent, and cost-effective. The Office provides independent and objective feedback on the City's programs, activities, and functions. This work is vital in maintaining resident trust and confidence that city resources are used effectively and efficiently. The City Auditor is appointed by and reports to the City Council through an Audit Committee," according to the city website.

Holland's salary was approved at $130,000 and he will receive a variety of other benefits that bring his combined salary and benefits package to just over $175,000.

