Classes canceled at Kaffie Middle School following power outage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people in Corpus Christi were left without power Monday morning, and that didn't exclude some area schools.

Kaffie Middle School canceled classes at 11:40 a.m. due to a power outage.

Students told KRIS 6 News they saw the lights go out and felt the air conditioning unit shut off as they were in class.

"The power went out, I don't think it's going to be coming back on for a long while," sixth grader Savannah Friel said.

The Corpus Christi ISD initially posted on its social media pages that classes were delayed until 10:30 a.m., but just before noon, notified parents to pick up their students.

"We don't know what's going on, but it's going to be a long weekend for her," said Aiden Ahmed III, one of several parents who had just dropped off his daughter from school, only to return and pick her up for the day.

Staff remained on campus until all students were picked up.

No word yet if classes will resume tomorrow.

Webb and Sanders Elementary schools operated on a one-hour delay due to the power outages.

CCISD said other schools are operating on regular schedule.