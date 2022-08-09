City Council approves first reading of an ordinance to ensure future land use around Naval fields

COPRUS CHRISTI, Tx — At Tuesday's city council meeting, the mayor and city council approved the first reading of an ordinance that creates the Military Compatibility Area Overlay Districts (MCAOD).

The districts will include areas surrounding Truax Field at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Naval Outlying Landing Field Cabaniss, and Naval Outlying Landing Field Waldron.

These districts will make future land use compatible with Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi's military mission.

The MCAOD is designed to protect the health, safety and welfare of civilians and military personnel by making sure that the land use is compatible with aircraft operations by minimizing noise and aircraft accident impacts.

The zoning overlay districts will regulate land use, density, noise, light and vertical obstructions.

The second reading of the ordinance will take place on Aug. 16.

