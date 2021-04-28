CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Carroll High School is once again on the U.S. Navy's radar.

The Navy announced at a city of Corpus Christi planning commission meeting two weeks ago that Air Installation Compatible Use Zones (AICUZ) for Cabaniss and Waldron fields would be expanding.

The planning commission will see the updated zones, which essentially close the gaps between the two airfields, gaps where the current construction is happening.

The new maps show the new Carroll High School, located at Saratoga Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, in an Accident Potential Zone 2, a source told KRIS 6 News.

The site was approved for construction after the Navy objected to CCISD's original relocation plan, which would have put the campus on the corner of Weber and Saratoga, an Accident Potential Zone 1.

This is a developing story, stay with KRIS 6 News for updates.