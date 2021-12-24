Christus Spohn remembers fallen officer with memorial Christmas tree

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital is remembering the late Kingsville Police Department officer Sherman Benys with a special remembrance this holiday season.

Benys' memory is being recalled with a memorial Christmas tree in his honor.

Benys, a 25-year veteran of the Kingsville Police Department, was shot responding to a domestic disturbance in the city on Nov. 1. He died at the hospital three days later.

Benys was a familiar face at the hospital during his service with the police department. The hospital shared in a social media post that he was "often at the hospital for one reason or another."

"Officer Benys made an impact," the social media post read. "So in his moment of need, there was no hesitation from the clinical staff. (His widow) Vicki recalls several Associates coming in to help from their time off. As the staff worked to stabilize Officer Benys, Vicki says, "they very empathetic, and very calm, very professional, and very honest. They calmed us with their calmness."

The post shows the concern the hospital and its staff still has for Benys' family.