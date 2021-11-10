Remembering Officer Benys: Fallen Kingsville police officer laid to rest

CORPUS CHRISTI — It was a very emotional day in Kingsville where services were held for fallen officer Sherman Benys on Tuesday.

A 25 year veteran of the Kingsville Police Department, Benys was shot responding to a domestic disturbance November 1. He died at the hospital three days later.

Hundreds gathered to pay respects to Benys family at St. Gertrudes church during his funeral.

“He loved his family,” cousin, Mark McCaleb. “He loved his community. He will be dearly missed.”

“He was a wonderful man and he worked hard to protect Kingsville and we are very proud of him and very sorry for the loss,” Leticia Salinas said.

Hundreds of community members and law enforcement from around the state and as far away as Chicago filled the pews of the church.

“I used to work for the Kingsville police department in 94’ and that’s where I met officer Benys.”6:20

There were so many mourners, they spilled into the lawn of the church to watch a live stream of the service.

“We want to pray for them. We want them to know that they are definitely in our thoughts and our prayers always,” Imelda Garza, a Kingsville resident, said.

Garza was one of dozens of people standing blocks from the church to watch the precession as it went by.

According to the funeral program, Benys was raised in Calallen, was once a chef, met his wife at King Ranch and felt a calling to protect his community.

“This officer gave his life for what he believed in,” Arnold Hinojosa, a reserve sheriff’s deputy for Harris County said.

As his casket made its way outside, dispatchers announced Benys’ end of \watch over the police radio.“Patrolman Otto Sherman Benys Junior..he ended his watch on Thursday November 4th 2021.”

The caravan on the way to Chamberlain Cemetery passed by the police department he committed his service to.

“I was glad to know him all of my life and god rest his soul,” McCaleb said.

The American flag that lay on his casket was given to his wife Vicky.

As his comrades and family said one last goodbye to a man who sacrificed his life for the love of his community.

The Benys family will establish a 100 Club of Kingsville that collects donations to help police officers and their families.