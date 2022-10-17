CCPD investigating alleged convenience store robbery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department continue to search for a man who held up a West Side convenience store Monday morning.

CCPD officials said they responded to a robbery call at the Times Market on 4114 Greenwood Dr.

Police said a man reportedly walked in, asked for money then left with and undisclosed amount of money.

CCPD officials added there were people inside the store at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.