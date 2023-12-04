Candidate for district attorney files suit alleging employment discrimination

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kristi Britt, a prosecutor for the Nueces County District Attorney's Office, has filed a civil lawsuit in US District Court, alleging employment discrimination and retaliation.

Britt is one of several candidates who have announced intentions to run for the open District Attorney seat.

The suit alleges Nueces County District Attorney James "Jimmie" Granberry, who has also announced plans to run for the seat, demoted her just after being appointed to fill the unexpired term of Mark Gonzalez in mid-October.

According to court filings, Britt alleges Granberry told her she could not work in the DA's office because she is running against him for DA.

Those documents said she was told she must either accept a demotion or her employment would be terminated.

Britt said that the demotion resulted in an annual salary decrease of $20,000.

KRIS 6 News asked Granberry to respond to these allegations but has not received a response.