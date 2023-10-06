Governor announces appointment of interim Nueces County District Attorney

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has named James "Jimmy" Granberry as interim Nueces County District Attorney.

James “Jimmy” Granberry of Corpus Christi is an attorney in private practice and previously served as an assistant district attorney and felony prosecutor for the 105th Judicial District Attorney’s Office from 1990-1994. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a former member of its district grievance committee, member of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and founding president of Coastal Bend Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Additionally, he is a former member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association and the Corpus Christi Bar Association and former director of the Texas DWI Lawyers Association. Granberry received a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Office of Governor Greg Abbott

As 6 Investigates has previously reported, DA Mark Gonzalez resigned last month, saying he intends to run for US Senate.

In December, Gonzalez was set to go to trial in a petition seeking his removal from office based on allegations of incompetency, official misconduct, and failure to give bond.

"During Defendant's current term of office, he has mishandled and mismanaged murder cases, motions to revoke, criminal dismissal rates, and intentionally nullified duly enacted laws of his oath of office," the petition stated. "Under the Defendant's charge and supervision, the criminal justice system in Nueces County is in crisis with backlogged cases and a shortage of experienced professional prosecutors."

First assistant DA Angelica Hernandez submitted a letter of resignation on that same day. In that letter, Hernandez wrote, "Today you announced your intention to resign from office and pursue other goals and aspirations. After a deep reflection and conversation with my husband and family, I have decided that it is time that I move on as well."

Documents obtained via a Public Information Request show that Hernandez was later retained by Gonzalez as a special prosecutor for several cases and to fulfill general duties.