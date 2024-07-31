Brooks County K-9 officer to be released to previous handler

Echo, a K-9 officer from Brooks County went viral on social media sites after being left outside in a kennel during heavy rain, will finally be heading home.

According to Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos, the county will hand over Echo over to his former handler, John Gomez, on Wednesday afternoon.

John Gomez worked with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Department until last week. He returned his sheriff-issued equipment, including Echo.

Echo was left in a kennel outside, where he remained during the rainy weekend. Rain accumulated in Echo's kennel, and many concerned residents shared videos on social media asking for help for the dog.

Judge Ramos said Echo went to the vet and received a clean bill of health. Now, he’ll be reunited with his handler on Wednesday afternoon.