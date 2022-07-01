Arrest made in Monday's murder on Gollihar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Samuel Garcia was arrested on a capital murder charge on Thursday for the murder of Jamarcus Terrell on June 26.

Local law enforcement acted on an arrest warrant obtained by Corpus Christi Police Department homicide detectives and found the 29-year-old at a residence on St. Mary's Street in Beeville, where he was taken into custody.

Garcia was taken to the Bee County jail where he awaits transfer to the Nueces County Jail.

Garcia was placed on a $750,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this murder, please call Corpus Christi police robbery/homicide detectives at (361) 886-2840.

The US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force also helped in the arrest.