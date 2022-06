A man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in the 5000 block of Gollihar, said Corpus Christi Police Department officers.

Officers were called to the location at around 4:48 a.m. and found 28-year-old Jamarcas Terrell with a gunshot wound.

Terrell was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police believe an argument between Terrell and another person led up to the shooting, but said the investigation remains active.