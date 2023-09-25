Angelica Hernandez resigns from Nueces County DA's Office

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Angelica Hernandez, the first assistant with the Nueces County District Attorney Office, has resigned, according to a top Nueces County official.

That resignation was tendered Friday, September 22, and effective immediately.

Hernandez's resignation came three weeks after the resignation of DA Mark Gonzalez, who was set to go to trial in December in a case seeking his removal from office.

As 6 Investigates previously reported, Hernandez allowed Breanna Wood's mother, Fallon Wood, to access discovery in the pending capital murder cases of Joseph Tejeda and Sandra Vasquez.

Breanna Wood was killed in 2016. Seven people were charged in connection with her death.

Following that KRIS 6 News report, criminal defense attorneys filed motions to dismiss both cases.

Those cases were not dismissed, however in a ruling by Visiting Judge Manuel J. Banales he wrote, "The Court finds that, although there was credible evidence of gross incompetence, negligence and/or carelessness on the part of the Nueces County District Attorney's Office in the prosecution and investigation of these cases, such misconduct does not rise to the level requiring the dismissal of the capital murder indictments."

