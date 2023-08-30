Alice ISD partnering with Crime Stoppers to launch safety app

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alice Independent School District is taking extra measures to keep students safe with a new technology. They're working with Crime Stoppers to offer P3, the app introduced through Navigate 360, a company that specializes in safety initiatives at schools.

“It’s just another part of us keeping the kids safe," Alice ISD Deputy Superintendent Guillermo Ruiz said.

On Friday, Sept. 8, district members will undergo administrative training to understand the app’s features once it is finished. They’re hoping it will remind students of the phrase, “if you see something, say something.”

“A lot of time, kids want to tell our staff certain things that are going on but they’re afraid," Ruiz said. "I think this is just another avenue to help us keep the students safe.”

The app won’t just be for students, but anyone in the community with a smart device and access to the app’s QR code. The submissions will stay anonymous so anyone using the app can feel comfortable during the time of an emergency.

The anticipated launch of the app is the end of September.

Call Crime Stoppers for help at 361-664-STOP (7867)

