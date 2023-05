CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will be in Robstown on Monday with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other local, state and federal leaders for the groundbreaking of Tesla's lithium refining facility.

The refinery will the the first of its kind in North America and will produce battery-grade lithium and house battery materials processing, refining, and manufacturing operations.

