TESLA Inc. looking to bring lithium refinery to Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tech giant TESLA Inc. is clearing a path to potentially bring a lithium refinery to the Coastal Bend, according to an application submitted to the Texas Comptrollers Office.

The application submitted by Tesla is an application for tax breaks in the state for the building of the facility.

The application states Tesla is looking to build a "battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility," which it states would be the first in North America.

The company is also looking to include additional facilities to "support other types of battery materials processing, refining and manufacturing."

The facility would be constructed near Robstown, on the West side of U.S. Hwy 77 and County Road 28, according to the application.

A letter from Robstown Independent School District Superintendent Jose Moreno from Aug. 22 was included stating the districts intent to to consider establishing a reinvestment zone in connection with the application submitted to the comptrollers office.

According to the application, a facility in Louisiana is also being considered by the company.

If the site in Robstown is chosen, early construction on the facilities would begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The target date for operations to begin would be the fourth quarter of 2024.

