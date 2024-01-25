Litter floats down Poesta Creek in Beeville during recent rain storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we reported, Bee County got more rain than any other Coastal Bend community during the recent storms and with those water levels rising — it uncovered a smelly, trashy issue happening within the city of Beeville.

South Tyler Street runs through Poesta Creek. Anyone who drove across it earlier this week saw the trash that made its way down the creek.

“We didn’t get a big rain this summer, but we just got one and all the trash got moved down and then everyone wants to say something,” Beeville native, Patricia Barrett said.

Barrett said all this litter is coming from underneath the bridge in Beeville. Trash that is left behind by people who live there.

“There are bassinets, there’s clothes and I try to tell people it’s going to block the drainage ditch and what happened. They blocked it and city crews had to go out there to clean it up,” Barrett said. “So, why can’t we use city crews to clean it up right now and get it out of there.”

Barrett works near the bridge, so she notices the piles of garbage turn into mountains of debris and waste.

“It smells; the food and clothes and the mildew. It’s not good for any of us,” Barrett said.

The City of Beeville has taken some action. Three days ago, Public Works cleaned out the debris blocking the flow of water in the area.

Local business owner, Jojo Gonzales has also seen some effort from the city.

“Occasionally I’ve seen the city come out here with their vehicles and tractors to clean it up some,” Gonzales said.

We have reached out to city officials to find out what else they’re doing to help solve this problem.

They sent us this statement reading, “Our city street department is out making every effort to keep all drains and bridges clean and clear of debris. With the amount of rain we have experienced, there is a lot of grass, brush, and some litter that has washed down to and clogged drainage spaces, as is expected with the amount of water flowing to them.”