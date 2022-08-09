Carroll's 'The Arena' is ready to host some epic competition

Mary Carroll High School's new gymnasium, The Arena, hosted its first varsity volleyball game on Monday.

The Lady Tigers secured the win on their new home court, which hosts nearly 3,000 fans for sports, and about 4,000 for other special events.

The gym is the largest in Corpus Christi, with the only Jumbotron scoreboard in the middle of the facility.

"This is bigger and brighter, and so is the little gym," said Carroll senior middle blocker Janaisha Kelley. "They're both bigger and brighter in both areas. We're very close together this year. We're all very excited and we all want the same thing for each other and the team this year and for the new school."

The football program, under first-year head coach Calvin Neatherlin, will be practicing on a new turf field on campus. That facility finished just in time for the team's first practice, which is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.