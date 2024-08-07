NewsBack to School Actions Facebook Tweet Email Back to School photos We want to see your student's first day back-to-school photo! Prev Next KR By: Shane Rackley Posted and last updated Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking News Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Back to School Photos 2024 Paris Olympics