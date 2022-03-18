Former Nueces County Chief Deputy ME Sandra Lyden appears in court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Nueces County Chief Deputy Medical Examiner Sandra Lyden was ordered to surrender her passport and stay away from potential witnesses in the case against her during a hearing in the 319th District Court on Friday.

Those witnesses include every current employee of the medical examiner's office, said Nueces County First Assistant District Attorney Angelica Hernandez.

Lyden must report to the court by telephone, and once a month in person.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, Lyden was arrested on a local warrant. She has been charged with tampering with a government record.

An investigation by the Texas Rangers and Nueces County District Attorney's Office revealed that Lyden lied on her application for an Emergency Visiting Practitioner Temporary Permit to practice medicine in Texas, according to the arrest warrant affidavit in the case. The warrant states Lyden claimed to have never been arrested, charged with a violation of law involving drugs, placed on probation, or had her prescription certificate revoked.

However, the Texas Rangers' investigation revealed Lyden had been convicted of two criminal offenses over the last five years. According to the affidavit, "the offense also involved abuse of prescription medication."

Defense attorney Stephen Giovannini did not take issue with the additional bond conditions, but did tell judge David Stith that Lyden is currently seeking employment and would address the court if she finds a job.

"Bring it up to me first," Stith said. "Obviously, she needs to remain in the county until further notice of this court."