Former Nueces County chief deputy medical examiner arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Sandra Lyden, a former Chief Deputy Medical Examiner with the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has been arrested.

KRIS 6 News confirmed Lyden was arrested on a local warrant Tuesday. She has been charged with tampering with a government record and is currently being held in connection with that charge.

Her bond has been set at $100,000.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, Lyden was accused of practicing without a license in the State of Texas.

An investigation into Lyden began after she ruled a 27-year-old woman died as a result of a fractured neck on Jan. 3.

A second autopsy, later done by an independent medical examiner, found the woman died of natural causes.

MORE: Nueces County commissioners respond to firing of Lyden

MORE: KRIS 6 News confirms Dr. Adel Shaker seeing live patients

District attorney's investigators determined that Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker hired Lyden in December 2021, according to the affidavit, knowing she was not fully licensed to practice medicine in Texas.

That woman was the wife of an officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

On Jan. 14, the district attorney's office served a warrant and seized documents from the ME's office. By the end of the day, Lyden's employment with the county had been terminated after only working for the county for a little more than a month.

In order to legally practice, she would have needed to obtain an emergency visiting practitioner temporary permit, sponsored by Shaker or another fully licensed physician. No such permit has been issued in Lyden's name, or in Shaker's, on her behalf.

During Lyden's employment with the county, KRIS 6 News confirmed she conducted 30 autopsies. She was hired by Shaker on December 6, 2021.

A second warrant was served at the ME's office last month. This time seeking records for autopsies conducted by both Shaker and Lyden.

This is a breaking news story, KRIS 6 News will update this story as we have more information.