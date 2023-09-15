Corpus Christi man convicted of capital murder requests release

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man spent the last 20 years behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit...and he may soon be released. Joe David Padron was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 for the Mary street murders, even though there was no physical evidence linking him to this crime.

As we've reported, District Court Judge Inna Klein found earlier this month that Padron's conviction should be set aside, and he should be given a new trial based on the state's unknown use of false testimony.

Tuesday, the prosecutor in that case Douglas Norman issued an objection to that ruling.

The same day, District Attorney Mark Gonzalez issued a stipulation, or agreement, to the court's findings.

More importantly, he agreed with the findings in the last paragraph which states:

"If the relevant scientific evidence on unreliable eyewitness identifications...Had been presented...Applicant would not have been convicted."

This led the prosecutor to withdraw the objection, and Padron's attorney says opens the door for Padron to be released on bond.

"It is the District Attourney's duty to seek justice, not simply convictions. As provided by law, the District Attorney has notified the Court that he agrees with her findings granting relief. As a result, Mr. Padron is eligible for bail while the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decides the final outcome of his case," said Mike Ware, the Executive Director of the Innocence Project of Texas.

Also Thursday, Padron's attorney Mr. Ware did just that... Submitting a motion asking for his release. The bond hearing will take place on the 27th. 6 Investigates will be there and give you updates as the story progresses.